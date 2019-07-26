Happ was officially recalled from Triple-A Iowa on Friday and is starting in left field against the Brewers.

Happ will immediately slot into the starting lineup upon his promotion after spending the first four months of the season in with Iowa. The 24-year-old posted a .242/.364/.432 slash line with 16 home runs and 113 strikeouts in 359 at-bats at Triple-A this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories