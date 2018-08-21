Happ is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Tigers.

Happ's playing time has dwindled lately, as he's started just four of the Cubs' last 10 games. The Cubs acquired Daniel Murphy from the Nationals on Tuesday, which could have ripple effects around the roster, even though Happ hasn't played Murphy's primary position of second base even once this season, as the Cubs have a number of versatile players on their roster. Albert Almora will start in center field Tuesday.