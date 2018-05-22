Cubs' Ian Happ: On bench Tuesday
Happ is not in the lineup Tuesday against Cleveland.
Happ sits after starting five straight games at four different positions. Over those five games, the 23-year-old went 6-for-15 with nine walks and a pair of homers. The mini hot streak was enough to bring his overall line up to a solid .254/.361/.509, though he's still striking out a worrisome 40.6 percent of the time.
