Happ is not in the lineup Tuesday against Cleveland.

Happ sits after starting five straight games at four different positions. Over those five games, the 23-year-old went 6-for-15 with nine walks and a pair of homers. The mini hot streak was enough to bring his overall line up to a solid .254/.361/.509, though he's still striking out a worrisome 40.6 percent of the time.

