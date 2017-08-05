Happ is out of Saturday's lineup against Washington.

Happ retreats to the bench for the sixth time in the past nine games as Jon Jay continues to see regular starts in center. Since July 18, Happ is just 5-for-35 with 12 strikeouts, and he could remain on the pine while manager Joe Maddon rides the hotter hand.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast