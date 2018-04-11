Cubs' Ian Happ: Out against southpaw
Happ is not in the starting nine against Pittsburgh on Wednesday.
Happ will retreat to the bench with left-hander Steven Brault starting for the Pirates. Manager Joe Maddon loaded up on a right-handed hitting lineup with Albert Almora drawing the start in center and Ben Zobrist getting the nod in left.
