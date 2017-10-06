Play

Happ is not in the lineup for Game 1 of the NLDS against Washington on Friday.

Manager Joe Maddon will go with Jason Heyward in center and Ben Zobrist in right, while Happ remains on the bench for the opener. Over the course of the 2017 season, he's hit .253/.328/.514 with 24 home runs and 68 RBI.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast