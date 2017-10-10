Cubs' Ian Happ: Out of lineup for Game 4
Happ is not in the lineup for Game 4 of the NLDS against the Nationals on Tuesday.
As has been the case all postseason, Happ will head to the bench with a right-handed starter (Tanner Roark) toeing the rubber for the opposition. With Happ out, Jon Jay will slide over to man center field while Kyle Schwarber draws the start in left field.
More News
-
Early 2018 Positional Rankings
Check out Scott White and Heath Cumming's first batch of rankings for the 2018 Fantasy sea...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 catcher rankings
Buster Posey has been a fixture atop the catcher rankings since breaking into the league in...
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...