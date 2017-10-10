Play

Happ is not in the lineup for Game 4 of the NLDS against the Nationals on Tuesday.

As has been the case all postseason, Happ will head to the bench with a right-handed starter (Tanner Roark) toeing the rubber for the opposition. With Happ out, Jon Jay will slide over to man center field while Kyle Schwarber draws the start in left field.

