Happ is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

The Cubs will roll with Kyle Schwarber, Jason Heyward and Ben Zobrist in the outfield as they look to capture the NL Central crown with a win and a Brewers loss. Heading into the postseason, Happ figures to remain a versatile option for Cubs manager Joe Maddon, who no doubt will mix and match his lineups based on optimal matchups.