Cubs' Ian Happ: Out of lineup Friday
Happ is not starting Friday against the Brewers.
Friday's game marks the first time Happ has sat against a right-handed pitcher this year. It could be a chance for the 23-year-old to clear his head, as he's hitting .136/.208/.273 with a 58.3 percent strikeout rate so far this year. Jason Heyward will slide over to center field with Ben Zobrist starting in right and leading off.
More News
-
Podcast: Early winners and losers
The White Sox are crushing the ball, some young pitchers are looking like breakout candidates...
-
Add Lucchesi, Chirinos, or Pivetta?
Heath Cummings takes a look at a few under-the-radar starting pitchers who had impressive outings...
-
Prospects Report: Hold Flaherty
We've already gotten a taste of one of the top prospects to stash, but who other than Jack...
-
Analyzing early lineup trends
Chris Towers takes a look around the league at some of the most interesting lineup notes from...
-
Eligibility update: Machado adds SS
Eligibility matters. It makes your team more nimble, able to overcome more injuries and underperformance....
-
Pitchers who may be breaking out
Patrick Corbin dominated the Dodgers on Wednesday and Dylan Bundy did the same to the Astros....