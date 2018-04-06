Happ is not starting Friday against the Brewers.

Friday's game marks the first time Happ has sat against a right-handed pitcher this year. It could be a chance for the 23-year-old to clear his head, as he's hitting .136/.208/.273 with a 58.3 percent strikeout rate so far this year. Jason Heyward will slide over to center field with Ben Zobrist starting in right and leading off.

