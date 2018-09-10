Cubs' Ian Happ: Out of lineup Monday
Happ is not starting Monday against the Brewers.
Happ doesn't have any one spot locked down in the Cubs' outfield, but he'd nevertheless managed to start seven of the last nine games prior to Monday's contest. Kris Bryant, Albert Almora and Ben Zobrist will be the Cubs' outfielders for the key divisional matchup.
