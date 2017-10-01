Cubs' Ian Happ: Out of lineup Sunday
Happ is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Reds.
Happ has scored four runs and racked up five RBI in his past three starts, but he'll be given the day off as the Cubs square off against the Reds in Game 162. Jon Jay takes over in center field with Ben Zobrist starting in left and Javier Baez drawing the start at the keystone.
