Cubs' Ian Happ: Out of lineup Sunday
Happ is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Brewers.
Happ will head to the bench for another routine day of rest after Saturday's solid showing in which he went 2-for-3 with a double, RBI and two runs scored. Albert Almora will take over in center field and bat eight in his stead.
