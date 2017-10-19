Happ is not in the lineup for Game 5 of the NLCS against the Dodgers on Thursday.

Over the course of the playoffs, Happ is just 0-for-6 at the plate with five strikeouts and a walk, and will remain on the bench for another elimination game against Clayton Kershaw. Albert Almora will patrol center and Kyle Schwarber gets the nod in left for Thursday's affair.

