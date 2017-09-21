Cubs' Ian Happ: Out of lineup Thursday
Happ is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Brewers.
Happ is just 1-for-7 with five strikeouts over his previous two starts, so he'll head to the bench for Thursday's series opener after starting seven of the last nine games for the Cubs. In his place, Jon Jay is starting in center field and batting leadoff.
