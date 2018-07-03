Happ is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Tigers.

Happ is coming off a three-hit game and is hitting .483/.595/.655 over his last nine, but he'll nonetheless sit in favor of Albert Almora. After a slow start, Happ's season line now sits at a solid .257/.378/.461. There are certainly some red flags remaining in his profile, however. It's taken a .410 BABIP (easily the highest among all hitters with at least 240 plate appearances) to get him to that line, while his 37 percent strikeout rate is also the highest among players who have hit that plate appearance threshold.