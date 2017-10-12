Cubs' Ian Happ: Out of Thursday lineup
Happ is not in the lineup Thursday for Game 5 of the NLDS against the Nationals.
Happ's lone start this series came in Game 2 against Gio Gonzalez, but with the left-hander back on the mound Thursday for the decisive Game 5, manager Joe Maddon will roll with Albert Almora in center and Jon Jay in left field. Over the course of this series, Happ has gone 0-for-3 at the plate with a pair of strikeouts and one walk, all of which came in Game 2.
