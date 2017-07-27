Happ is not in the lineup Thursday against the White Sox.

Happ will head to the bench after starting the past two games, including a rough 0-for-5 day at the plate during Wednesday's win. Manager Joe Maddon gives him a chance to clear his head while placing Albert Almora in center for the series finale.

