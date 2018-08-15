Happ is not in the lineup versus Milwaukee on Wednesday.

Happ will head to the bench for the fourth time in the past five games while Albert Almora starts in center field and David Bote gets the nod at third base. Since the beginning of August, Happ is hitting just .167/.270/.200 with one extra-base hit, three RBI and 15 strikeouts in 12 games.

