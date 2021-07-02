Happ is starting at second base and batting eighth in Friday's game against the Reds.

Happ will play second base for just the sixth time this season, as he's primarily become an outfielder for the Cubs. Chicago will use Joc Pederson, Kris Bryant and Jason Heyward in the outfield from left to right in this one. Happ should return to the outfield soon, but his ability to play the keystone could be useful moving forward, as the Cubs will likely want to find ways to get both Bryant and the surprising Patrick Wisdom into the lineup at the same time. Wisdom is playing third Friday with Bryant in center.