Cubs' Ian Happ: Plays hero with three-run shot
Happ went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run and two runs scored during Friday's win over Cincinnati.
The round tripper came in the bottom of the eighth inning and put the Cubs ahead for good. It was the 24th homer of the season for Happ, and he now sports a .256/.329/.519 slash line with 67 RBI, eight stolen bases and 61 runs through just 406 plate appearances. His eligibility at multiple positions and cross-category profile will make him a strong fantasy asset again in 2018, but he still might not be a lock to receive full-time at-bats.
