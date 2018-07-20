Happ went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Thursday's 9-6 win over the Cardinals.

Happ's only hit was a big one, as he connected for a two-run bomb off of St. Louis stater Carlos Martinez to cap a five-run fifth inning for the Cubs. The 23-year-old now has 12 home runs this season to go along with 28 RBI and an .839 OPS.

