Happ went 1-for-2 with two walks, a solo home run and two runs scored in Sunday's win over the Pirates.

After getting an early day off in the second game of the season Saturday, Happ returned to the lineup and made a difference from the leadoff spot in Sunday's series finale. The outfielder blasted 12 home runs in 57 games last year, so he could definitely make a run at 30 long balls this season if he stays healthy. Happ hit a career-best 24 home runs across 115 games in his 2017 rookie campaign.