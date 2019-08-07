Happ went 2-for-4 with a grand slam in Wednesday's 10-1 rout of the A's.

He cleared the bases in the fourth inning with his second homer in 12 games since being called back up. Happ is now slashing a blistering .320/.452/.600 in his return to the majors, and more importantly he's shown much improved plate discipline with a 6:6 BB:K. He could be a key part of the Cubs' playoff push down the stretch.