Happ went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Game 1 of Monday's doubleheader against the Cardinals.

Happ went deep in the bottom of the fourth inning, tying the ballgame 1-1, but St. Louis would put up two runs in the seventh to come away with the victory. The 26-year-old continues to produce at the dish for the Cubs this season, hitting .311 with four homers, 12 RBI and a stolen base.