Cubs' Ian Happ: Provides pinch-hit homer Sunday
Happ homered in his only at-bat off the bench during Sunday's win over the Diamondbacks.
Happ connected off Arizona reliever Jake Barrett in the eighth inning for his 15th home run of the year, which came right after a three-run bomb from teammate Javier Baez. Happ has been getting most of his playing time at second base lately, but he's also proven capable in the outfield. His versatility and strong production have gotten him in the starting lineup most days. Expect to see him back in there Monday against the Reds.
