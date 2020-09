Happ went 1-for 2 with a double, three walks and one run scored in Monday's 5-1 win over the Cardinals.

Happ doubled to leadoff the first and came around to score when Anthony Rizzo grounded into a double play two batter later. The 26-year-old walked in his next three plate appearances, bringing his slash line to a robust .304/.420/.659 on the season. The outfielder seems likely to remain as the Cubs' primary leadoff hitter going forward.