Happ went 1-for-3 with a walk and a run scored in Tuesday's loss to the White Sox.

The Cubs struggled to get much going against Michael Kopech and a host of relievers, but Happ continued his strong start to the season. The outfielder is now batting .304 with an .859 OPS across 22 games, and he has 12 runs scored and 11 RBI. Happ looks primed for a solid year as a focal point of Chicago's attack, and his average is particularly promising after he hit just .226 in 2021 with a strikeout rate just under 30 percent. The 27-year-old has trimmed that to just under 19 percent so far this season.