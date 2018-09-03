Happ went 2-for-4 with a double, a triple and two RBI in Sunday's win over Philadelphia.

Happ drove home a pair in the eighth inning on a double to left-center field. The 24-year-old center fielder is having a down year after slashing .253/.328/.514 with 24 homers and 68 RBI in 115 games a season ago. Happ owns a .236/.353/.412 batting line with 14 homers and 39 RBI through 122 contests in 2018.