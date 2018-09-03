Cubs' Ian Happ: Records two extra-base hits
Happ went 2-for-4 with a double, a triple and two RBI in Sunday's win over Philadelphia.
Happ drove home a pair in the eighth inning on a double to left-center field. The 24-year-old center fielder is having a down year after slashing .253/.328/.514 with 24 homers and 68 RBI in 115 games a season ago. Happ owns a .236/.353/.412 batting line with 14 homers and 39 RBI through 122 contests in 2018.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Roster expansion reveals stars
The season might be winding down, but with rosters expanding, there's plenty of new faces for...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some younger players are poised to make an impact in the first week of September. Scott White...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 24
A holiday on Monday means a busy week of baseball action, but September call-ups limit the...
-
Ranking the top 25 DL stashes
With the DL becoming less relevant by the day, Scott White wonders how likely certain players...
-
Minor League Barometer: Trending?
Who is about to be promoted to the bigs for September? Here are some of the most prominent...
-
Waivers: Safe to drop Judge now?
What does the Yankees' acquisition of Andrew McCutchen say about Aaron Judge's chances of returning...