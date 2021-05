Happ went 1-for-4 with two RBI, a run scored and a walk in Saturday's win over the Reds.

Happ plated two of the Cubs' 10 runs with a two-run single in the bottom of the eighth, scoring Kris Bryant and Javier Baez. The centerfielder has struggled badly this season and is hitting just .209 with a .706 OPS, but he might be turning things around after extending his streak of games reaching base at least once to six contests.