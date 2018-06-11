Happ is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Brewers.

Happ will give way to Albert Almora in center field for Monday's series opener as the two continue to split playing time fairly evenly. The 23-year-old is hitting just .158/.385/.158 through nine games (five starts) this month, leaving his season slash line at an unremarkable .227/.356/.447.

