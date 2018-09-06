Happ is not in the lineup Thursday against the Nationals.

Happ will retreat to the bench for Thursday's series opener after going 1-for-4 with a pair of strikeouts in Wednesday's win over the Brewers. The outfielder has alternated starts with Albert Almora over the past four games, with Almora getting the nod in this one. The two figure to compete for playing time until Jason Heyward (hamstring) returns to action.