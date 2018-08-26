Happ is out of the lineup Sunday against the Reds.

Happ had started each of the past four games, with two turns coming in the outfield and another two coming at third base. His path to playing time at the latter position will soon come to a close with Kris Bryant (shoulder) expected to return from the disabled list by next weekend, leaving Happ to primarily compete with Albert Almora for at-bats in center field. Happ hasn't helped his case for an expanded role by slashing just .191/.302/.303 in 33 appearances since the All-Star break.