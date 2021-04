Happ is starting in center field and batting first in Sunday's game against the Pirates.

Happ got an early day off Saturday but will occupy his typical leadoff role for Sunday's series finale. Jake Marisnick will return to the bench to make room in the lineup. Happ went 0-for-3 in Thursday's season opener and went 0-for-1 as a pinch hitter Saturday, so he'll be looking for his first hit of the season Sunday against Pittsburgh righty Mitch Keller.