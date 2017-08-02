Cubs' Ian Happ: Rides pine Wednesday
Happ is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Diamondbacks.
Although Happ homered in Tuesday's game, he's hitting just above the Mendoza Line over the past 14 games, so he'll hit the bench for a night off. Jon Jay will patrol center field in his stead.
