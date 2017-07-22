Happ is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Cardinals.

Jon Jay will take over in center field and bat eighth against right-hander Adam Wainwright. While Happ hasn't done a ton of note since the break, he's still slashing .281/.339/.526 for the month of July. The 22-year-old figures to continue seeing regular starts as his bat has more than made up for his slight deficiencies in the field.