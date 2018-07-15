Happ is out of the lineup Sunday against the Padres.

Happ heads the bench after destroying Padres pitching through the first two games of the series, going a combined 3-for-7 with a home run, a walk, three RBI and three runs. He'll give way in center field to Jason Heyward, who shifts over from right with Albert Almora (personal) on the Family Medical Emergency List.

