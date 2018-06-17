Happ is out of the lineup Sunday against the Cardinals, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.

Happ will take a seat in favor of Albert Almora, who starts in center field for the second time in the series. The second-year utility man is in the midst of a six-game on-base streak, but a bloated strikeout rate (39.2%) remains the biggest hindrance in his efforts to capture a full-time role.