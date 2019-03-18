Cubs' Ian Happ: Rough start to spring
Happ has recorded six hits in 41 at-bats (.146 batting average) during Cactus League play while chipping in six RBI, four runs and a stolen base.
Happ is sitting on a lowly .205 on-base average through his 13 spring outings, but on a more positive note, he's struck out in only 18.1 percent of his plate appearances. While the usual caveats regarding small samples apply here, that rate is a stark downturn from the 36.1 percent mark he posted throughout the 2018 campaign. Happ will likely have to settle for a part-time role to begin 2019, but if the improvement he's shown in making contact holds, he could push for more action at a multitude of spots around the diamond or in the outfield.
