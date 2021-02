Happ won his arbitration hearing Friday and will earn $4.1 million next season, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

The Cubs had filed at $3.25 million. Happ has broken out over the past two seasons after showing promise but also a frustrating amount of strikeouts in his first two campaigns. He's hit .260/.350/.530 with 23 homers in 115 games over the last two years while striking out a respectable 26.4 percent of the time.