Happ went 1-for-3 with a run scored and a stolen base in Sunday's 3-1 loss to the Brewers.

Happ recorded his first hit of the weekend series and stole his eighth base of the season. The 23-year-old continues to produce across multiple categories for the Cubs, as he's posted 21 home runs, 50 runs scored and 55 RBI to date.

