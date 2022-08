Happ went 2-for-5 with a double and two runs scored in Sunday's 9-7 loss to the Brewers.

Happ keeps chugging along, as this was his third multi-hit effort in his last four games. He's easily set a new career high with 34 doubles this season, and his .279 batting average would be a new career best if it holds up. Happ has established himself as a fairly reliable, veteran presence in the middle of Chicago's lineup, giving him plenty of fantasy appeal the rest of the way.