Happ went 2-for-3 with a double, a walk, an RBI and two runs scored in Saturday's loss to the Brewers.

After sitting out the previous two games, Happ was busy in his return to the lineup. Manager Joe Maddon has been leaning on veterans like Jon Jay and Jason Heyward in the outfield, and with Kyle Schwarber getting plenty of at-bats too, Happ has been squeezed. But the 23-year-old is talented, and he should still find his way into the lineup a few more times before the regular season is over.