Cubs' Ian Happ: Set to join Cubs on Friday
Happ will be recalled from Triple-A Iowa on Friday, Tommy Birch of the Des Moines Register reports.
Happ is finally set to join the Cubs after spending the first four months of the season in the minors trying to cut down on strikeouts and rediscover his swing. While the utility man got off to a slow start with Iowa, he's hit .324 with a 1.059 OPS, five home runs and a 17:19 BB:K in 20 games for the Triple-A Cubs this month. Happ figures to start out in a utility role, though he could carve out a bigger role for himself should he carry his success from the past few weeks to the majors.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects: Will we see Gavin Lux?
Gavin Lux is demolishing Triple-A, but do the Dodgers have room for him? Scott White shares...
-
Wednesday Waiver Wire: Go streak
Heath Cummings says this is the time of year for riding hot streaks.
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
What's a proper valuation for DJ LeMahieu, really? Scott White changes his tune in the latest...
-
Are Wojciechowski, Urquidy legit?
Asher Wojciechowski and Jose Urquidy were unlikely pitching successes this weekend, but Scott...
-
Mailbag: Sell Josh Bell, buy Yarbrough?
From a struggling Josh Bell and Austin Riley to a streaking Sonny Gray and Jose Ramirez to...
-
Waiver Wire: Catching Rays
Heath Cummings has five under-owned players you need to add for the stretch run.