Happ will be recalled from Triple-A Iowa on Friday, Tommy Birch of the Des Moines Register reports.

Happ is finally set to join the Cubs after spending the first four months of the season in the minors trying to cut down on strikeouts and rediscover his swing. While the utility man got off to a slow start with Iowa, he's hit .324 with a 1.059 OPS, five home runs and a 17:19 BB:K in 20 games for the Triple-A Cubs this month. Happ figures to start out in a utility role, though he could carve out a bigger role for himself should he carry his success from the past few weeks to the majors.