Happ went 3-for-6 with a home run and two RBI in Tuesday's 8-7 extra-innings win over the Pirates.

He took Chad Kuhl deep on the second pitch of the game to extend his homer streak to three games. The blast also gave Happ 10 homers on the year and 60 in his career to set a new Cubs record for career home runs by a switch hitter. The hot streak has pushed the 26-year-old's slash line to .304/.420/.643, and he's making a strong case for a permanent home at the top of the order in Chicago.