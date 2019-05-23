Happ (finger) played both ends of Triple-A Iowa's doubleheader Wednesday against Omaha, going a combined 4-for-6 with a home run, a walk and five RBI in those contests.

Happ was removed from Monday's game after hurting his finger while fielding a grounder, but his return to action two days later suggests the injury was never much of a concern. Even after his big day at the plate, Happ is sitting on a lackluster .240/.362/.422 batting line at Triple-A this season. A promotion to the big leagues doesn't seem imminent.