Happ went 3-for-4 with nine total bases, a walk, an RBI and two runs scored in the first half of Saturday's doubleheader against the Reds.

Happ finished the game a single short of the cycle. He doubled in the second inning off Luis Castillo, tripled in the sixth off David Hernandez and hit a solo homer in the eighth off Raisel Iglesias. It was a promising sign for the struggling young outfielder, and it also served as a reminder of how young the season still is. The three extra-base hits raised Happ's slugging percentage from .429 to .495 and sent his wRC+ soaring from 99 up to 122. Suddenly, his stat line looks quite good, though he's still striking out 42.3 percent of the time.