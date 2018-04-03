Happ is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Reds.

Happ again takes a seat against a left-handed pitcher, as he's done against both lefties that the team has faced previously this season. Albert Almora will again take his place in what appears to be a straight platoon in center field. That would cut into Happ's playing time, though at least he'll be on the long side of the platoon, and he could still see time at other positions when the Cubs face left-handers.