Cubs' Ian Happ: Sits again against lefty
Happ is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Reds.
Happ again takes a seat against a left-handed pitcher, as he's done against both lefties that the team has faced previously this season. Albert Almora will again take his place in what appears to be a straight platoon in center field. That would cut into Happ's playing time, though at least he'll be on the long side of the platoon, and he could still see time at other positions when the Cubs face left-handers.
More News
-
Jansen may not be OK, but you will be
Our Scott White discusses Kenley Jansen's early struggles and the ever-mercurial closer ro...
-
Podcast: Early adds
Worried about Kenley Jansen? Looking for a starting pitcher to add? We’ve got you covered on...
-
Waivers: Mahle, Lopez show upside
Looking for some young pitchers with upside to add? Chris Towers has some targets to add on...
-
Top opening weekend surprises
What happened to the playing time of Ian Happ and Ryan McMahon? What about Kenley Jansen's...
-
Ohtani lives up to the hype
He had a rough spring, but Shohei Ohtani showed why he was worth getting excited about in his...
-
Week 2 two-start pitcher rankings
A full-length second week introduces two-start pitchers to the equation. Our Scott White ranks...