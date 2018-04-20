Cubs' Ian Happ: Sits again Friday
Happ is out of the lineup for the second day in a row Friday against the Rockies.
Happ gets a rare day off against a righty, though it's not too surprising after manager Joe Maddon indicated that his workload was set to decrease. The 23-year-old is hitting .204/.264/.367 through 53 plate appearances. His .364 BABIP suggests that he's lucky to even be doing that well, and his 47.2 percent strikeout rate is the highest among all qualified hitters. Some time out of the lineup could possibly do him some good.
