Happ is on the bench for the second straight game Tuesday against the Brewers.

Albert Almora will again man center field. Happ has managed to overcome a 40 percent strikeout rate to post a respectable .227/.356/.447 line on the season, good enough numbers for a player who can hold his own in center. Almora grades out much better in the field, however, and has outperformed Happ at the plate as well, hitting .323/.374/.441.