Happ is out of the lineup for the second game in a row Tuesday in Atlanta.

Happ has now been benched for three out of four games, with Albert Almora starting in center each time. Happ's .232/.303/.424 line certainly doesn't demand an everyday role, while Almora is hitting .298/.354/.423 and playing better defense.

